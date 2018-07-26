Zulfiqar Ali Kumario of PPPP wins NA-199 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarian (PPPP) candidate Zulfiqar Ali Kumario has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-199 Shikarpur-II by securing 55,957.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), candidate of Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) Ghous Bux Khan Mahar stood second by securing 52,705 votes while Muttahida Majlis e Amal (MMA) candidate Abdullah grabbed third position by getting 18,663 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 49.75 %.