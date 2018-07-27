Zulfikar Ali Behan PPP wins NA-212 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 27 (APP):Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians candidate Zulfikar Ali Behan has won election from National Assembly constituency NA-212 Naushahro Feroze-II by securing 90,266 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Grand Democratic Alliance candidate Ghulam Murtaza Khan Jatoi stood second by getting 84,361 votes.

The third position was grabbed by Independent candidate Abdul Haq Dost Muhammad by getting 7850 votes.

Voter turnout was recorded at 54.68%.