Zulfi mulls to revamp OPF schools system

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis (SAPM) Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari here Saturday expressed his resolve to bring structural changes in Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) schools system to provide maximum education facilities to the children of Pakistani diaspora working abroad. “There is a dire need to set up these schools in areas like Gujranwala and Lahore where the families of these expatriates are residing in large number,” he said during annual day ceremony of Islamabad Convent School (ICS).