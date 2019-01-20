Zulfi firms to repatriate expats jailed for petty crimes

ISLAMABAD, Jan 20 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Syed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari taking strong note of plight of expatriate Pakistanis languishing in foreign jails, reiterated the government’s firm commitment for their release on priority.

He would made foreign visits to convince the authorities concerned of other countries for the release of such overseas Pakistanis languishing in foreign jails, the SAPM informed APP.