Zulfi expresses satisfaction over the arrangements against coronavirus

ATTOCK, Apr 02 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis, Syed Zulfi Bokhari on Thursday expressed satisfaction over the arrangements made by the Attock district govt to handle Coronavirus.

He said that despite of having financial constraints, district govt has done a very good and tremendous job.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting to review the arrangements made to handle Coronavirus emergency.

DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar , DPO Khalid Hamdani , CEO Health Dr Sohail Ejaz , Dr Asif Niazi , Deputy Director Public Relations Shahzad Niaz Khokhar and other officers were attended the meeting.

Zulfi said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan has mobilised maximum resources to help the people specially those living below poverty lines .

He said the government has allocated handsome amount under Insaf Imdad Program and through this program million of families would get benefit.

Under Insaf Ehsas Program, he said that a large number of families would be given financial assistance.

“It is a high time for everybody to play his/her role including philanthropists to come forward and help the poor segments of this society.

He urged upon the people to remain restricted to their houses , maintain social distance and to follow in true letter and spirit the instructions given by the government to ensure lockdown for controlling Coronavirus.

Earlier, a meeting in connection with Insaf Imdad Program was held which was attended by Provincial Minister Malik Muhammad Anwar Khan , MNA Major Tahir Sadiq , MPA Jamshed Altaf Qazi Ahmad Akbar and others .