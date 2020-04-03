Zulfi eulogizes Attock admin over preparedness against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, Apr 3 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Friday appreciated the administration of Attock for judicious use of resources to mitigate the looming threat of coronavirus pandemic in the district.

In a tweet, he said presently, some 1,073 people could be quarantined in 13 isolation centers, set up by the local administration in Attock for which it deserved special appreciation.

He vowed to help the local government in building their capacity to handle the COVID-19 in an efficient way.

“As per PM Imran Khan instruction, I visited the quarantine centers at Attock. So far, 1073 patients can be cared for but I will be working along the local government to build capacity & improve the facilities. Attock DPO, DC & teams deserve special appreciation for efficient use of available resources,” he tweeted.

Earlier, the OP&HRD Ministry said in a statement that the SAPM Zulfikar Bukhari had visited District Headquarters hospital of Attock and a quarantine center the other day to review the arrangements against the coronavirus.

On the occasion, he was told that some 111 Medical Officers, 117 Women Medical Officers and 50 specialist doctors were performing duties at the districts hospitals.

Zulfi Bukhari underlined the need for launching massive awareness campaigns in the district to sensitize the masses against the COVID-19.