Zulfi Bukhari, Iraqi President discuss ways, means to further strengthen bilateral cooperation

ISLAMABAD, Jan 24 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari Thursday called on President of Iraq Dr. Barham Salih and discussed ways and means to further strengthen bilateral cooperation for the mutual benefit of the two people.

This was the first high level visit from Pakistan to Iraq since the coming into power of PTI government as well as formation of new government in Iraq, a press release of Embassy of Pakistan in Iraq reaching here said.