Zulfi Bukhari asks overseas Pakistanis to observe Aug 15 as black day

ISLAMABAD, Aug 10 (APP):Special Advisor to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis Sayed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari Saturday appealed to the Pakistani diaspora to observe August 15 as black day holding protests outside Indian embassies in their respective countries to show solidarity with people of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

Talking to media persons here, Zulfiqar Bukhari said it was moral obligation of all to speak up for the Kashmiri brothers and sisters, who were living in difficult circumstances under the Nazi like regime of Narendra Modi.