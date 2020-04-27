Zulfi Bukhari asks CWAs to compile data of stranded Pakistanis abroad

ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource

Development (OP&HRD) Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari on Monday stressed for compiling

data of Pakistanis, stranded abroad due to coronavirus pandemic.

He said the initiative will eventually help resolve stranded Pakistanis specific issues due

to closure of international flight operations and expiry of their visas in different countries.

Zulfi Bukhari directed the Community Welfare Attaches in their respective foreign countries

to compile data of all stranded Pakistanis to effectively deal with issues in wake of lockdown

in different countries.

The SAPM conveyed the direction to the CWAs through a teleconference which had been

arranged by the OP&HRD ministry here to discuss specific issues faced by the Pakistani

expatriates in the different countries.

He asked the CWAs to intensify their efforts to ensure maximum relief to those overseas

Pakistanis who had been stuck in various countries due to closure of international flight

operations and expiry of their visas.

The medical supplies including masks, sanitizers and gloves should be provided to every

stranded Pakistani, he added.

The CWAs apprised the SAPM of the steps taken by the Pakistani consulate generals and

embassies to facilitate the repatriation process of Pakistani nationals.

They also shared details about the ration distribution among the Pakistani community and

transportation of dead bodies to Pakistan.