Zulfi asks Pakistani expats to send money through legal channels

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Zulfikar Bukhari Monday said the incumbent government was running a campaign to create awareness for sending money through legal channels and about the benefits that country could reap through such process.

He said this during his second visit to a labor camp Omron in Dubai, a message received here said.

Speaking on this occasion, the special assistant said Pakistani expats were the most valuable assets of our country. “If my visit can bring smiles on their faces, I will visit every labor camp to meet every Pakistani worker anywhere in the world”, he said.