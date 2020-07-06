Zulf negates Ahsan Iqbal’s claim about PTDC closure

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari Monday negated the claim of senior leader of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Ahsan Iqbal about shutting down of Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC).

“Perfect example of why you should not comment on things you have zero knowledge of. PTDC is still functional. Where was Mr Aristotle when PTDC had losses of 700+Mil in 5yrs of PMLN?,” he wrote on his twitter, while responding to Ahsan Iqbal who criticized the present government for its policies regarding tourism promotion in the country.

Zulfikar Bukhari said the PTDC was fully functional and being operated with a clear vision and comprehensive plan.

“This organization finally has a clear vision and a comprehensive plan opposed to what your government was ever capable of,” the SAPM added to his tweet.