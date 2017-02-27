Zubair vows to enhance economic activity in Karachi areas

ISLAMABAD, Feb 27 (APP): Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair on Monday vowed to enhance economic and business activity in Karachi areas.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that law and order situation in Karachi had been improved due to the efforts made by the federal government after launching an operation.

He said that Karachi had been facing law and order since long, adding that Rangers and law enforcement agencies played key role in restoring peace there.

Zubair said that a number of federal government funded projects including Greenline would be completed to facilitate the people of Karachi.

He said that the people of this big city would enjoy the best transport facility after completion of Greenline project.

To a question on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said it would benefit all the provinces. He added that some seven power projects would be completed in Sindh province.

Governor Sindh said that Gawador would have industrial zones, power plants, information technology, and other projects which would create massive job opportunity for the people of this country.

To another question he said that Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz government was taking keen interest for the development and prosperity of the people of all provinces.