Zubair speaks of close Pakistan-Morocco friendly ties

KARACHI, Aug 5 (APP): Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair has said
that deep friendly ties exist between Pakistan and Morocco.
He was speaking at a ceremony to mark the 18th anniversary of the
coronation of the King of Morocco- Mohammad VI, says a statement
issued by the Governor House here on Saturday.
It said that the Governor felicitated the people of Morocco on
the 18th anniversary of the coronation of the King of Morocco.
He said that the close friendly ties exist between our two countries at
the governmental level as well as those on the people to people level.
Zubair said that it augurs well that a ceremony to this effect
was held in Karachi. It was attended also by the Chief Minister of
Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Speaker of the Provincial Assembly, Aghairaj Durrani, Sindh ministers Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and Syed Nasir
Hussain Shah, Ambassador of Muhammad Karmmoune and Consul General in
Karachi Mirza Ishtiaq Baig besides the diplomats and elite of the
city.
He said that after the restoration of law and order in Karachi,
the economical, commercial as well as cultural ties have increased.
Governor said that the foreign investment has also enhanced and
that the investors from Morocco are also coming up with investment.
A cake-cutting ceremony was also held on the occasion and a
documentary pertaining to Morocco and its development was also screened.
