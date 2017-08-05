Zubair speaks of close Pakistan-Morocco friendly ties

KARACHI, Aug 5 (APP): Governor Sindh Muhammad Zubair has said

that deep friendly ties exist between Pakistan and Morocco.

He was speaking at a ceremony to mark the 18th anniversary of the

coronation of the King of Morocco- Mohammad VI, says a statement

issued by the Governor House here on Saturday.

It said that the Governor felicitated the people of Morocco on

the 18th anniversary of the coronation of the King of Morocco.

He said that the close friendly ties exist between our two countries at

the governmental level as well as those on the people to people level.

Zubair said that it augurs well that a ceremony to this effect

was held in Karachi. It was attended also by the Chief Minister of

Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah, Speaker of the Provincial Assembly, Aghairaj Durrani, Sindh ministers Nisar Ahmed Khuhro and Syed Nasir

Hussain Shah, Ambassador of Muhammad Karmmoune and Consul General in

Karachi Mirza Ishtiaq Baig besides the diplomats and elite of the

city.

He said that after the restoration of law and order in Karachi,

the economical, commercial as well as cultural ties have increased.

Governor said that the foreign investment has also enhanced and

that the investors from Morocco are also coming up with investment.

A cake-cutting ceremony was also held on the occasion and a

documentary pertaining to Morocco and its development was also screened.