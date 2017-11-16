Zubair performs ground breaking for provision of gas to 100 villages

KARACHI, Nov 16 (APP):The current PML-N government is determined to provide all basic amenities to the people of Sindh
in order to help improve their standard of living and remove a
sense of deprivation from their lives.
This was stated by Governor Sindh, Muhammad Zubair, during
his keynote address at the ground breaking ceremony for the
supply of natural gas to more than 100 villages of Thatta and
Sajawal, a spokesman of the Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC) said
here on Thursday.
In accordance with the directives of the Prime Minister, the
Federal Government and SSGC are taking the lead in the
distribution of gas to scores of villages spread over a network
of 400 km.
The projects are being initiated at a cost of Rs. 1500
million, out of which Rs. 1000 million is being financed by the
Government of Pakistan and the rest by SSGC, it was further
pointed out.
The projects to the villages from where MPA Syed Aijaz Ali
Shah Shirazi and MNA and Minister of State for National Food
Security and Research Syed Ayaz Ali Shah Shirazi belong, are
being jointly financed by the Government of Pakistan and SSGC.
Governor Sindh unveiled the plaques to perform the ground
breaking of the gas distribution projects in three different
locations of Thatta and Sajawal.
He lauded the services of the Shirazi family for the people
of Thatta, Sajawal and adjoining towns and villages and said that
the massive scheme of providing gas to 100 villages is an example
of this commitment.
The Governor also appreciated the efforts of SSGC management
to ensure uninterrupted gas supply to every nook and corner of its
franchise areas.
The Governor was accompanied by MPA Syed Aijaz Ali Shah, MNA
Syed Ayaz Ali Shah, Nazim Thatta Syed Shafqat Shah Shirazi and
SSGC management including Saeed Larik, ASGM (Distribution-North),
Abdul Waheed Jumani, GM (Distribution-Lower Sindh), Abdul Rasheed
Leghari, Regional Manager (Hyderabad) and public representatives
and elders of Thatta and Sajawal.
In their addresses, MPA Syed Aijaz Ali Shah and MNA Syed
Ayaz Ali Shah thanked the Federal Government and SSGC for
providing a new lease of life for hundreds of thousands of
villagers who will now be able to raise the standard of their
living with the provision of natural gas.
They said that the Government does not believe in hollow
rhetoric but practical steps to ensure provision of all basic
amenities to the people including gas, water and electricity.
While reiterating that their commitment to Thatta and
Sajawal is unfaltering, they said that the people of the villages
are very happy to see that their residents will now be gasified.
In his address, Saeed Larik, ASGM (Distribution-North)
explained the salient features of the above mentioned
distribution projects to the audience.
He said that already SSGC has started working on around 80
distribution schemes and has in fact completed survey of more
than 85 villages for laying the pipelines.
Larik said that development of any area is interlinked with
the provision of natural gas and SSGC has always ensured with the
right blend of planning and implementation that all earmarked
areas are provided with this resource in the quickest possible
time.
Zubair performs ground breaking for provision of gas to 100 villages
