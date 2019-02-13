Zubaida visits NRTC; appreciates low cost manufacturing of equipments

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):Federal Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal Wednesday visited National Radio and Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) Haripur and appreciated the defence industries for manufacturing low cost equipments to fulfill local and export demand.

During her visit, she felt proud for having defence industries which produced low cost and high tech equipment to cater local and export needs saying such an approach was highly beneficial for Pakistan defence industry, a press statement said.

The minister was briefed regarding the working of NRTC and the mechanism of producing equipments.

The NRTC managing director said major communication and security equipment was being produced indigenously at corporation.

On the basis of research and development, NRTC had been able to develop world class products in defence and commercial communication which would not only save a lot of revenue but also helped enhance the exports of Pakistan defence industry.

The managing director apprised the minster that communication system using fibre optics, solar solutions and latest software techniques were upgraded and built at the NRTC.

She was also briefed about latest technologies being used for the development of radio-frequency identification number plates and safe city projects.

She expressed satisfaction over the enhancement and re-engineering of all the products using research and development.