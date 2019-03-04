ISLAMABAD, March 4 (APP):Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and damage to public property caused by recent rains and subsequent flash-flood in different areas of Balochistan.
In a statement issued here, she said both the federal and provincial governments were making all-out efforts for timely rescue and early rehabilitation of the rain-affected people.
Zubaida grieved over human loss in flood-hit areas of Balochistan
ISLAMABAD, March 4 (APP):Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal Monday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives and damage to public property caused by recent rains and subsequent flash-flood in different areas of Balochistan.