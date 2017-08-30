Zero tolerance against corrupt practices , PCB Chairman Sathi

LAHORE, Aug 30 (APP): Chairman, Pakistan Cricket Board,

Najam Sathi said on Wednesday said the Anti Corruption Tribunal verdict against spot fixer Sharjeel Khan is a vindication of our policy of zero tolerance against corrupt practices in the game of cricket.

“The PCB Anti Corruption and Vigilance Department deserves great credit

for identifying the culprits and nipping the spot-fixing scandal in the bud through their prompt action” , he said here.

The PCB fully backed the Anti Corruption and Vigilance Department as

soon as the plot to corrupt the opening game of the Pakistan Super League 2017 season was unearthed, he added.

“Both Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif were promptly withdrawn and sent

home for their questionable conduct that sullied the game besides tarnishing the spotless reputation of the PSL”, said the PCB Chief.

He said the PCB’s legal team worked tirelessly with the Anti Corruption

and Vigilance Department over the course of the last six months to bring Sharjeel Khan’s case to it’s logical conclusion.

“PCB hopes that the three remaining players will be dealt in accordance

to the proportionality of their offences “, said Sathi adding ” The PCB will continue to fight all corrupt elements that attempt to tarnish the game both at the Domestic and International level”.