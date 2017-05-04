Zero loadshedding from 415 feeders in KP: Abid Sher Ali

PESHAWAR, May 4 (APP): Minister of State (MoS) for Water and

Power Abid Sher Ali on Thursday said some 415 feeders in

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were providing uninterrupted power supply

to consumers out of the total 963.

Addressing a press conference here at WAPDA House, he said that

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) was observing 18 to 20 hours of power load-shedding from 224 feeders where line losses were around 80 percent.

He alleged that various notables were involved in power theft

in the province including Nazim Charsadda, Fahad Riaz of PTI, who he

said was consuming electricity directly from the main transmission

line and despite several complaints to Deputy Commissioner no

action was taken against him.

He said loadshedding would permanently end in those areas

where line losses were zero.

The minister said work on three feeders each in Chakdarra,

Manshera, DI Khan were in process adding that the feeders on completion would help stabilize the system.

He recalled that when PML-N came to power in 2013 the power demand

in KP was 2700 MW, while the federal government added 1800 MW to the system and supported the provincial government.

Abid said that over 100 kilometers main transmission line was laid,

at a cost of Rs 15 billion, to increase the capacity and reduce the

duration of loadshedding to a great extent.

He criticized the previous federal and provincial governments for not taking any significant step to reduce loadshedding and said today

they were staging protests who could not add even a single MW to the

national grid.

The minister of state said that PML-N government under the

leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif took the issue of

loadshedding on priority and initiated various mega projects

including Nelum-Jhelum hydel power project.

He said work on tunnels in Nelum-Jhelum power project have been completed and now linking of turbines with power house was remaining,

adding Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif would visit the site and inaugurate the project.

Abid said that issue of loadshedding in KP could not end until

and unless the provincial government does not initiate accountability against its own people, who were involved in power theft.

To a question, he said Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Khurshid Shah should first tell the nation that why PPP government

did not add a single MW to the system during their five-year of term.

He alleged due to corrupt practices of previous government the

cost of Nelum-Jhelum power project had escalated to Rs 500 billion,

adding that by next summer 959 MW would be added to the national grid through Nelum-Jhelum project.

He said today those parties were protesting which themselves had

failed to deliver when they were in power and added that PPP leader

Asif Ali Zardari fled from the country after passing remarks against the military, today he was saying that PPP would not let PML-N to get

any seat in the Senate of Pakistan.

He said PPP was afraid of PML-N’s popularity among the masses,

who he said carried out record development projects during the last

four years under the leadership of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

He said Sharjil Memon, Dr Asim, Prevez Ashraf, and Ayan Ali

have exposed the Pakistan Peoples Party, adding that Rs 51

billion were looted in the name of Benazir Bhutto and Zulfiqar Ali

Bhutto by showing that Rs 92 billion were spent on development

projects in Larkana.

He said the politics of PPP had been exposed and it would not get mandate in the next general election.

To a question regarding Dawn Leaks, he said Interior Minister

Nisar Ali Khan had presented the stance of the federal government.

Regarding Panama case, he said Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif had

presented himself and children for accountability and the name of his daughter Mariyam Nawaz was removed from the case.

Regarding the PTI chairman, he said Imran Khan did not

keep his children with him and was instead keeping dogs at his home.

How could such a person run the country.

“I cannot understand why Imran Khan is making hue and cry today,” he remarked and added that let the joint investigation team to probe the allegations.