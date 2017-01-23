Zeba expresses satisfaction over revival of local film industry

LAHORE, Jan 23 (APP): Filmstar and director, Zeba Bukhtiar on Monday expressed satisfaction over the revival of local film industry.

Talking to APP, she said a number of educated youth with Media Science qualification were joining the film industry, which was a good omen.

She said after the film 021, she had left the work of film production and handed over the work to her son, Azan.

She vowed that she would resume performing in local films.

Zeba urged the seniors in film Industry to guide and train youngsters which would help in restoration of the old glory of local films.