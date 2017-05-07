LAHORE, May 7 (APP): Film star Zeba Bukhtiar on Sunday expressed happiness over construction of cinema houses in modern shopping malls of the country.
She told APP here that new digital cinema houses will help in revival and development of Pakistan’s film industry.
Zeba Bukhtiar added that trend of small cinemas in shopping malls will also attract customers towards these shopping plazas.
Zeba Bukhtiar happy over cinemas in shopping Malls
