Zartaj Gul inaugurates PHA Spring Plantation Campaign

RAWALPINDI, Feb 27 (APP):Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Wednesday said no one can dare to cast an evil eye on Pakistan as it would foil nefarious designs of the enemy and defend territorial integrity of the country at any cost.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Spring Plantation Campaign, she said the Pakistani nation is united under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Pakistan is ready to foil Indian designs and defend the territorial integrity.

She inaugurated the spring plantation campaign by planting a sapling at Public Park, Shamsabad. The campaign has been launched under clean and green Pakistan program.