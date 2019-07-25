Zardari, Nawaz utilize colossal amount for foreign trips: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP):Federal Minister for Science and Technology, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that former President Asif Ali Zardari of Pakistan Peoples Party and former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif of Pakistan Muslim League-N, had utilized a colossal amount for foreign trips.

Both the leaders of PPP and PML-N, had used billions from national exchequer, for their foreign tours besides spending luxurious life during their tenures, he stated while talking to a private television news channel programme.