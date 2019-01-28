Zardari, Faryal challenge SC order in mega money laundering case

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):Former president Asif Ali Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur Monday filed a review petition in the Supreme Court challenging its January 7 decision in the mega money laundering case.

The petitioners adopted the stance that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had failed to submit the final chalan in the banking court as it had found no solid or direct evidence against them.

The Joint Investigation Team (JIT) had not included their stance in its report in the Supreme Court without including their stance, they added.