Zardari, Faryal can face references if they fail to answer JIT’s report: Shehzad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 28 (APP):Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Accountability Barrister Shehzad Akbar on Friday said Asif Ali Zardari and Faryal Talpur, holding public offices and owners of undeclared assets, could face references if they failed to answer the findings of JIT report on December 31 (Monday).

The JIT report had revealed that former President Asif ali Zardari was allegedly found involved in 92 billlion dollar money laundering, he said, adding the former president had also got hidden assets in New York, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

While holding public offices, both the leaders of PPP needed to declare their assets here or abroad, but both the leaders of PPP did not disclose their properties, which was a criminal act according to law.

The recent cabinet meeting took decision regarding putting the names of 172 people on Exit Control List (ECL) as these were found involved in money laundering and other similar activities, he added.

Through civil recovery, we could accumulate taxes which were not paid by the tax payers, he said, adding no matter, if tax payer was living abroad or here but he or she should pay the taxes, which they have avoided.

The concerned department was searching the people through automation and we have information about such persons who avoided to pay taxes or hiding their properties here and abroad, he said.

The present government was making efforts and discussing the matters with foreign countries for bringing the illegal money of Pakistani people back to this country, he added.

To a question, the PM’s Special Assistant on Accountability said Faryal Talpur was the owner of six properties but these assets were kept in the name of her servants. It was strange for the concerned department that how servants could be the owner of such properties.