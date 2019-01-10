Zardari as MNA could not continue to hold slot or portfolio: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday said that Co Chairman of Pakistan Peoples Party and Member National Assembly Asif Ali Zardari, could not continue the work as MNA due to corruption charges.All authentic documents regarding corruption had been received by concerned department and now, the leader of PPP Asif Ali Zardari, could not hold the slot of MNA, he stated while talking to a private news channel. Murad Ali Shah, Faryal Talpur and Asif Ali Zardari are the main elements involved in the fake account cases of billions of rupees, he added. Commenting on beneficiary of the fake accounts, he said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari the Chairman of PPP was the beneficiary of fake accounts. As far as the name of Murad Ali Shah, Faryal Talpur, Asif Ali Zardari and others was concerned, he said the cabinet members had decided to keep the names of such persons in the ECL. He said it might be possible that these persons, having names in the ECL, could have been disappeared or fled from the country due to corruption charges. To a question the Information Minister said the Election Commission could ask putting the names of main culprits in the ECL. The Accountability Bureau will start playing its role and now, it was the matter of few days when the main culprits would face jail. According to Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report, Murad Ali Shah of PPP, had played main role in fake account case, he said adding that without the leader of PPP Murad Ali Shah, it was not possible to play the gimmicks through fake accounts. To another question about disqualification of convicts from public offices, he said we should knock the door of apex court. He said that after the authentic documents regarding corruption, Zardari as MNA could not hold the portfolio.