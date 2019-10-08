Zameer Choudrey’s appointment to House of Lords celebrated at Pakistan High Commission

LONDON, Oct 8 (APP):The British-Pakistani businessman,Zameer Choudrey’s appointment to the House of Lords was celebrated at Pakistan High Commission on Monday evening.

In this connection, Pakistan High Commissioner to United Kingdom Mohammad Nafees Zakaria hosted a reception in the honour of Zameer Choudrey newly appointed to House of Lords.

The ceremony was largely attended by Lords, member British Parliament, Councillors, Spokesman of Prime Minister of Pakistan for Trade and Investment in UK and Europe Sahibzada A Jahangir, PTI leader Anil Mussarat, British-Pakistani Community, diplomats, media and staff of Pakistan High Commission.Pakistan High Commissioner to UK, Mohammad Nafees Zakaria, Chairman United Kingdom Conservative Party James Cleverly MP, and Lord Zameer Choudrey also spoke on the occasion.