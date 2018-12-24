Zalmi welcomes cricket Legend Misbah along with TCL as their official partner for PSL

LAHORE, Dec 24 (APP):Peshawar Zami, the biggest franchise in terms of brand value, has welcomed former Pakistan Cricket captain, Misbah ul Haq and TCL as their official partner for Pakistan Super League commencing in February next year.

Zalmi released a video here on Monday which comprised Misbah Ul Haq & TCL as both of them were together in the Yellow Storm Fashion. TCL was the TV partner of Peshawar Zalmi for PSL 3 and they will be the Official TV Partner for PSL 4 as well.