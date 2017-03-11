Zalmi meets COAS; felicitated on success

RAWALPINDI, March 11 (APP): Peshawar Zalmi team met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at General Headquarters on Saturday.

According to Inter-Service Public Relations, the COAS congratulated the team and the management on their performance and success.

He also appreciated all the teams and the management of Pakistan Super League (PSL) for bringing back cricket to the country.

He made a special mention and conveyed thanks to foreign players and guests, who came to Pakistan.

The Army Chief said that Pakistan was a peace loving country. Cricket was the most favourite game in the country and a binding force for the nation, he added.

He advised players to continue excelling and bringing good name to Pakistan.

The visiting players and management thanked the COAS for the support. They were pleasantly surprised to know the COAS’ attachment with cricket, his cricketing expertise and knowledge about cricket records.

They also thanked for his tips and advice, and assured him that they were soldiers of Pakistan and stood with the Pakistan Army in promoting peace and national harmony.

The team acknowledged the great sacrifices made by the Pakistan Army for bringing back peace and stability in the country.