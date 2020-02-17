Pakistan plays role in facilitating Afghan peace talks: FM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):Foreign Minister Shah Makhdoom Qureshi Monday said Pakistan had played its due role in facilitating Afghan peace talks with Taliban that were nearing fruition.

He was talking to US State Department Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad, who called on him, the Foreign Office spokesperson, in a press statement, said.

The foreign minister said Pakistan believed that a stable and peaceful Afghanistan was essential for regional peace, economic development and connectivity.

Ambassador Khalilzad updated the foreign minister about the US efforts to promote peace and stability in Afghanistan and shared that the Afghan peace and reconciliation process was moving forward steadily.

Qureshi welcomed the progress in the peace process and also appreciated efforts of Ambassador Khalilzad in that regard.

Noting the international conference being hosted by Pakistan to mark 40 years of its hospitality to the Afghan refugees, the foreign minister said a time bound and well-resourced road-map for return of the Afghan refugees with dignity and honour should form part of the future Afghan settlement deal.