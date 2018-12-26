Zain for promotion of sports activities to bring brilliance back in grounds

MULTAN, Dec 26 (APP)::Parliamentary Secretary for Finance Makhdoomzada Zain Hussain Qureshi said on Wednesday they would promote sports activities to bring zeal and zest back in grounds.
He said that sports ground Multan would be restored to its historical status.
