Zaidi for generating jobs through foreign investment in fishing industry

ISLAMABAD, Jan 28 (APP):Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi here on Monday said that foreign investors were showing keen interest to invest in the fishing industry of Pakistan due to the business friendly policies of the incumbent government. “Bringing fishing industry in line with international standards would not only help us widen Pakistan’s forex influx options, but also generate jobs for the youth bulge”, the Minster said in a meeting with the delegation from the World Bank which called on him.