ISLAMABAD, Mar 14 (APP): Miss Zahida Perveen, a BS-20 officer of the Information Group, presently posted as Director General, Cyber Wing, Information and Broadcasting Division, Islamabad has been promoted to BS-21 in the Information Group and posted as Press Secretary/Information Advisor to the President (BS-21), President’s Secretariat (Public), Islamabad with immediate effect.
The notification of the posting was issued by Information and Broadcasting Division here on Tuesday.
Zahida Parveen promoted, posted as Press Secretary to President
