Zahid Mehmood confirmed as Naseem Shah’s replacement

Sohail Ali

LAHORE, Mar 07 (APP):Leg-spinner Zahid Mehmood has been named as pacer Naseem Shah’s replacement, it was announced on Saturday.

Naseem has been advised five-day rest after the 17-year-old twisted his left ankle during

the 5 March HBL PSL 2020 fixture between Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi in

Rawalpindi, said a spokesman of the Pakistan Cricket Board here on Saturday.

The replacement was approved by the event’s technical committee which includes

PCB CEO Wasim Khan, Bazid Khan, Marina Iqbal, Sameer Khosa and Dr Sohail Saleem.