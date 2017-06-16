Zahid lauds declaration of Astola Island a marine protected area

ISLAMABAD, June 16 (APP): Federal Minister for Climate Change,

Zahid Hamid lauded on Friday the Balochsitan government for

declaring Astola Island, which is the most important globally known

biodiversity hotspot and the largest island along Pakistan’s coast,

a marine protected area.

The Balochistan government in a historic move declared on June

15 the country’s largest offshore island, Jazira Haft Talar, better

known as Astola through a notification the country’s first Marine

Protected Area (MPA), said in a statement issued by ministry of

climate change here.

The declaration of MPAs is an international obligation of the

federal government under the Convention on Biological Diversity and

its Aichi Biodiversity (ABD) Target No. 11. Agreed in 2010, the ABDs

call for member countries to declare at least 10 percent of their

coastal and marine areas as MPAs, especially the areas of

biodiversity significance.

Highlighting the unprecedented importance of the Astola

Island, the minister said The Astola Island is ecologically

important, as its beaches provide nesting ground for the endangered

green turtle and hawks-bill turtle, while also supporting a large

variety of migratory birds.

The Astola saw-scaled viper is endemic to the island. While

being treeless, due to the absence of a fresh water source, the

island’s vegetation consists of scrubs and large bushes.

The island’s marine ecology supports a variety of corals,

creating a breeding ground fora vast range of marine species.

Astola Island is located approximately 25 km off the coast of

Pasni, a fishing port town in Gwadar district of the Balochistan

province. Spanning 6.7 km it is Pakistan’s largest offshore island.

The minister recalled the onerous process to notify Astola Island

as a MPA was initiated a few years ago under the auspices of Mangroves

for the Future Programme, a regional grouping of South and Southeast

Asian countries of which Pakistan is currently the co-chair.

Explaining various measures taken for declaring the Astola

Island a marine protected area because of its biodiversity of

unprecedented significance, Zahid Hamid said, “His ministry’s team,

lead by him, undertook to spearhead the process of declaration of MPAs

in 2016 after attending the Oceans Conference in Washington at the invitation of outgoing US Secretary of State, John Kerry.

Secretary Climate Change Syed Abu Ahmad Akif said that the

climate change minister Zahid Hamid in April 2017 visited Astola

along with Commander Coast Pakistan Navy, Rear Admiral Abdul Aleem.

He also met the Balochistan chief minister to help complete

the formalities in connection with declaration of Astola as marine

protected area.

“This declaration would have not been possible to come about

without concerted efforts led by Zahid Hamid and very active

collaboration of the Balochistan government and its forest and

wildlife department.

Additional impetus and support was extended to the cause of

declaring Astola Island as marine protected area by the Ministry of

Defence, Pakistan Navy, IUCN, WWF-Pakistan and other members of

Mangroves for the Future Programme, Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Zahid Hamid expressed his appreciation for all the

many persons associated with this landmark declaration, especially,

the Balochistan’s chief secretary, additional chief secretary, and Balochistan secretary forest & wildlife department, Commander Coast, Pakistan Navy, Ministry of Defence, IUCN and WWF – Pakistan.

The climate change minister said, “Efforts are underway in

full swing to declare the Indus Canyon (located where the Indus

delta meets the continental shelf) and several other sites including

Churna Island and Miani Hor, as marine protected areas.”

The Ministry of Climate Change will now be assisting in

developing a management plan for the Astola MPA.