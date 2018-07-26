Zahid Akram of PML-N wins PP-242 election

ISLAMABAD, Jul 26 (APP):Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PML-N) candidate Zahid Akram has won election from Punjab constituency PP-242 Bahawalnagar-VI by securing 41,100 votes.

According to unofficial results announced by the Election Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s (PTI) Mian Mumtaz Ahmed stood second by securing 36,843 votes while the candidate of Pakistan Muslim League Zia (PML-Z) Kashif Sana grabbed third position by getting 26,547 votes.

The voters’ turnout was recorded at 59.33%.