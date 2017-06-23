Zaheer urges Pakistan to be consistent to rise to top in ICC ranking

ISLAMABAD, Jun 23 (APP): Former skipper Zaheer Abbas has urged

Pakistan cricket team to bring consistency in its performance to

claim top spot in International Cricket Council (ICC) ranking

system.

“I believe this Pakistan team can rise to the top in ICC

ranking. The way it outclassed world’s best sides in the ICC

Champions Trophy shows that it can do that provided it performs with

consistency,” he told APP.

Pakistan entered in the ICC Champions Trophy as the lowest

ranked team. However; it pulled off fascinating wins against South

Africa, Sri Lanka, England at the group stage before thrashing

traditional rivals in the final. The wins saw Pakistan rising to

number six place in the ODI ranking, while at the same time it

secured direct place in 2019 ICC World Cup.

Zaheer, who served as ICC President said that for obtaining

top spot Pakistan would have to show consistent performance against

world’s best outfits.

He also asked Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to set its eyes on

the World Cup and arrange foreign tours for the young Pakistan side

to better prepare it for the quadrilateral event.

“By winning the ICC Champions Trophy, Pakistan’s youngsters

have proved that they can deliver anywhere in the world. They are

enthusiastic, full of energy and eager to perform. They are fully

capable of winning the World Cup. However; for that the board will

have to give them more exposure by arranging series with top cricket

nations,” he said.

He said series with strong sides in tough conditions would

prepare the youngsters for future assignments, especially for the

World Cup.

To a question, he said the win in ICC Champions Trophy

would have lasting impacts on Pakistan cricket as it had given a way

to it.

“After this win I believe we’ve got a way to move forward. The

performance of our youngsters has been exceptional. The way they

took on world’s best sides in the tournament is remarkable. They

deserve appreciation and encouragement for bringing pride for the

entire nation,” he added.

He said that Pakistan had still two years to prepare for the ICC

World Cup and the board needed to find out some more players,

especially allrounders for the mega event.

“The PCB has been successful in finding out some very good

bowlers and batsmen. The players like Hassan Ali, Shahdab Khan,

Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman are great discoveries.

However; I believe we still need to find out two to three

allrounders, who can perform in big events. The board will have to

go for that because it will be a key to win the World Cup,” he

added.