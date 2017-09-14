Zaheer praises ICC role for brining cricket back to Pakistan

LAHORE, Sept 14 (APP): Former president International

Cricket Council Zaheer Abbas has praised the role of the ICC for

resumption of international cricket in Pakistan by sending its

World XI to cricket starved country.

“ICC has done a tremendous job by supplementing the efforts

of Pakistan Cricket Board for bringing back international cricket

and its role will always be remembered in Pakistan cricket history,”

he told APP here on Thursday ahead of Pakistan teams third and last

T20 international of the Independence Cup series, against World

XI onFriday.

Zaheer Abbas, a former Pakistan captain and a batting great,

said that without the all-out support of the ICC it was not possible

to arrange the tour of World XI, which has opened the doors of

international cricket on Pakistan.

“Punjab government and our security agencies also played a

paramount role for ensuring this elite cricket event by providing

foolproof security to the foreign teams and officials,” he said.

“Dark nights of Pakistan cricket are finally over and a new

era of cricket has begun in the country which is evident from the

immense interest of crowd assembled during the first two T20 matches,”

he added.

“Both (PCB and the ICC) worked hard together in close

coordination to address the issue of return of international cricket

and similar efforts are needed in future as well to have such

international events in the country on regular basis,” he asserted.

Former ICC President pointed out that during his stint with

games ruling body, ICC, he also encouraged and supported the moves of

the PCB for the resumption of international cricket in Pakistan.

He said it was unfortunate that Pakistan was deprived of

international cricket during the past nine years and its cricket arenas

wore a deserted look and cricket suffered a lot.

Zaheer appreciated the efforts of newly elected PCB Chairman

Najam Sethi for taking constructive measures for making it possible

that foreign teams agree to visit Pakistan.

The former batting icon said due to PCB’s persistent efforts

Sri Lankan and West Indies have also agreed to visit Pakistan in

coming months which will be making Pakistan cricket ‘memorable’

as watching three foreign teams playing quality cricket will have

a greater impact on our national cricket.

“Cricket is a binding force and adds to national unity and

brotherhood, it is the identity of Pakistan globally due to country’s

excellence because of team’s success in world cup, years ago and

now in Champions Trophy,” he said adding “the resumption of

international cricket will help in enhancing the confidence and

experience of the players while playing in their own stadiums in

front of lively crowds,” he said.