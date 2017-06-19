Zaheer credits youngsters for CT victory

ISLAMABAD, Jun 19 (APP): Asian Bradman Zaheer Abbas Monday

lauded the Pakistan team for pulling off an excellent win against

title-holders India in the Champions Trophy final and credited

youngsters for the big victory.

Defying all the odds, Pakistan thumped defending champions

India by 180 runs to clinch their maiden ICC Champions Trophy title

on Sunday.

Talking to APP, Zaheer said by beating India in the final,

Pakistan took revenge of its first group match loss to India. “India

team played below par in the final which resulted in their doom,” he

said.

He said the victory credit especially goes to youngsters for

the superb win. “Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Ali and Muhammad Amir proved no

team is tough to beat on any day if you have the morale and courage

to do well,” he said.

Zaheer praised skipper Sarfraz Ahmed for taking wise decisions

at the right time which brought Pakistan to victory in the Champions

Trophy.

“The win of Pakistan is answer to all the critics who had

doubted the green-shirts,” he said.

Former captain Rashid Latif said Pakistan and India should

play together as Asia is the biggest market for the world.

Tournaments like Ashes or any other tournament is not big enough

than India-Pakistan matches. There should be bilateral series, India

Premier League (IPL) should consist of Pakistan players while Indian

players should be a part of Pakistan Super League (PSL),” he said.

Rashid, believes Azhar Ali’s knock will be remembered for a

long time. However, he was critical about the way media played it

roles.

He said “If Fakhar Zaman had scored a hundred against any

other team, it would have meant something else. Azhar’s innings will

be remembered for a longer time,” he said.

He said he expects India-Pakistan senior players will talk to

bring back cricket between the two nations. “India team is number

one and can improve a lot. Congratulations for playing the final,

hoping for more India-Pakistan matches. The way Sarfraz led the

entire team, passion they showed was phenomenal,” he said.

Former cricketer Wasim Bari hoped after CT win, Pakistan would

develop a consistent culture of winning matches.

“Beating India and winning the Champions Trophy final is a

gift from the Pakistan cricket team to the whole Pakistani nation

for Eid,” he said.