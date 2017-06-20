ISLAMABAD, June 20 (APP): Former skipper Zaheer Abbas has asked
Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to set its eyes on the 2019 ICC Cricket
World Cup and arrange foreign tours for the young Pakistan side to
prepare it for the quadrilateral event.
“By winning the ICC Champions Trophy, Pakistan’s youngsters
have proved that they can deliver anywhere in the world. They are
enthusiastic, full of energy and eager to perform. They are fully
capable of winning the World Cup. However; for that the board will
have to give them more exposure by arranging series with top cricket
nations,” he Tuesday told APP.
He said series with strong sides in tough conditions would
help the youngsters learn and prepare them for future assignments,
especially for the World Cup.
To a question, he said the win in ICC Champions Trophy
would have lasting impacts on Pakistan cricket as it had given a way
to it.
“After this win I believe we’ve got a way to move forward. The
performance of our youngsters has been exceptional. The way they
took on world’s best sides in the tournament is remarkable. They
deserve appreciation and encouragement for bringing pride for the
entire nation,” he added.
He said Pakistan had still two years to prepare for the ICC
World Cup and the board needed to find out some more players,
especially allrounders for the mega event.
“The PCB has been successful in finding out some very good bowlers and
batsmen. The players like Hassan Ali, Shahdab Khan, Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman are great discoveries.
However; I believe we still need to find out two to three
allrounders, who can perform in big events. The board will have to
go for that because it will be a key to win the World Cup,” he
added.
He also expressed the satisfaction that Pakistan ODI ranking
had improved and it would now directly qualify for the World Cup.
Zaheer asks PCB to arrange Pak team’s tours with tough sides
