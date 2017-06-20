Zaheer asks PCB to arrange Pak team’s tours with tough sides

ISLAMABAD, June 20 (APP): Former skipper Zaheer Abbas has asked

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to set its eyes on the 2019 ICC Cricket

World Cup and arrange foreign tours for the young Pakistan side to

prepare it for the quadrilateral event.

“By winning the ICC Champions Trophy, Pakistan’s youngsters

have proved that they can deliver anywhere in the world. They are

enthusiastic, full of energy and eager to perform. They are fully

capable of winning the World Cup. However; for that the board will

have to give them more exposure by arranging series with top cricket

nations,” he Tuesday told APP.

He said series with strong sides in tough conditions would

help the youngsters learn and prepare them for future assignments,

especially for the World Cup.

To a question, he said the win in ICC Champions Trophy

would have lasting impacts on Pakistan cricket as it had given a way

to it.

“After this win I believe we’ve got a way to move forward. The

performance of our youngsters has been exceptional. The way they

took on world’s best sides in the tournament is remarkable. They

deserve appreciation and encouragement for bringing pride for the

entire nation,” he added.

He said Pakistan had still two years to prepare for the ICC

World Cup and the board needed to find out some more players,

especially allrounders for the mega event.

“The PCB has been successful in finding out some very good bowlers and

batsmen. The players like Hassan Ali, Shahdab Khan, Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman are great discoveries.

However; I believe we still need to find out two to three

allrounders, who can perform in big events. The board will have to

go for that because it will be a key to win the World Cup,” he

added.

He also expressed the satisfaction that Pakistan ODI ranking

had improved and it would now directly qualify for the World Cup.