Zaheer Abbas praises role of Lankan board to send team to Pak

LAHORE, Oct 04 (APP):Former President of the international cricket council (ICC) Zaheer Abbas has praised the role of the Sri Lankan cricket board for sending its team to Pakistan to play one day and T20 series to help the country in the resumption of international cricket.

“The Lankan Board has done a tremendous job by sending its team to Pakistan for supplementing the ongoing efforts of Pakistan Cricket Board for bringing back international cricket and its role will always be remembered in Pakistan cricket history”, he told APP here Friday on the eve of the first T20 international between Pak-Lanka.

Zaheer,a former Pakistan captain and a batting great,said without all out support of the Lankan Board it was not possible to have this series played at Karachi and Lahore.