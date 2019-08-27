Zaheer Abbas advises PCB to assign coaching slots to patriotic ex-cricketers

ISLAMABAD, Aug 27 (APP):Observing that former national cricketers are truly patriotic and can deliver their best to the players, Asian Bradman Zaheer Abbas on Tuesday proposed the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to go for all local coaching staff for the national team.

Despite, Misbahul Haq there has been two foreigners Dean Jones and Courtney Walsh who have applied for the position of head coach while bowling coach candidates include Waqar Younis, Mohammad Akram and Jalaluddin. Batting coach contenders comprising of Faisal Iqbal, Mohammad and Muhammad Wasim.

Zaheer Abbas said the PCB had hired many foreign coaches in the past and have seen the outcomes, therefore it is better to hire local like minded coaching staff who can together benefit the team and players.