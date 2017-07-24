ISLAMABAD, July 24 (APP): Leader of House in the Senate Raja
Zafar-ul-Haq has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the terrorist
attack by evil forces in Kabul.
In a letter written to ambassador of Afghanistan to Pakistan Hazrat
Omar Zakhilwal, the Leader of the House prayed for peace and stability in both brotherly countries Pakistan and Afghanistan and hence the
region.
He also conveyed heartiest condolence to the victimized
families and requested the Ambassador to convey his message to the
Government and the people, especially the speaker of Afghan National
Assembly and Chairman and Deputy Chairman of Senate.
Zafarul Haq writes to Afghan envoy; expresses grief on Kabul attack
