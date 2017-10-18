Zafarul Haq for following guideliness, principles of founding leaders

Islamabad, October 18, (APP):Leader of the House in Senate Raja Zafarul Haq on Wednesday stressed the need to follow principles and guidelines of founding leaders to address challenges confronted to the country.

Addressing at a ceremony to mark 66th-martyrdom anniversary of first prime minister Nawabzada Laiquat Ali Khan organized by Federal Urdu University here, Raja Zafarul Haq said “our great leaders Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and Nawabzada Liaquat Ali Khan rendered supreme sacrifices to get a separate homeland for Muslims of sub-continent.”

We had to adopt and follow guidelines given by our founding leaders to get glorious position in comity of the nations, he asserted.

Eulogizing services and sacrifices render by the first Prime Minister, he said he (Liaquat Ali Khan) did not submit any claim after partition despite owning huge land and property in united India.

He appreciated the university management for organizing the function to mark the death anniversary of Liaquat Ali Khan.

Recalling his (Liaquat) untiring struggle for creation of a separate homeland for the Muslims of Sub-continent, Zafarul Haq said he was among those leaders who foiled the British and Hindu conspiracies and Pakistan emerged on the world map.

He said United Nation had passed 23 resolutions unanimously to give right of self-determination to the people of Indian occupied Kashmir.

Earlier other speakers Yasin Gohar, Arifa Shamsha, Naseem Ahmad Usmani and Mehfooz Elahi paid tributes to late Liaquat Ali Khan for his supreme struggle and sacrifices for getting an independent country to the muslims of sub-continent.

They said that late Liaquat Ali Khan was a great person who born for the cause of Pakistan and spent his life and property for prosperity of the country.

They said such leaders should always be remembered.