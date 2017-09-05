Zafar urges int’l institutions to send relief goods for Rohingya Muslims

ISLAMABAD, Sept 5 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister
Barrister Zafarullah Khan on Tuesday said that the affected
Muslims in Rohingya was direly needed relief goods and in this
regard, international institutions should provide services for
their help.
The affected Muslims in Rohingya needs water, shelter,
medicine and food, he said while talking to PTV.
Condemning the brutalities on Rohingya Muslims, he said “It
was a big human tragedy.”
He urged the international community to avoid double
standard on human rights issues and take notice of Rohingya
genocide.
He said the matter would be raised in the parliament.
Barrister Zafarullah said that foreign office had given
reaction over the issue of Rohingya Muslims.
To a question he said that China could play vital role in
resolving the matter of Rohingya Muslims.
