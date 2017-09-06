Zafar urges int’l institutions to send relief goods for Rohingya Muslims

ISLAMABAD, Sept 6 (APP): Special Assistant to Prime Minister

Barrister Zafarullah Khan has said that the affected

Muslims in Rohingya direly needed relief goods and international institutions should provide services for their help.

The affected Muslims in Rohingya needed water, shelter,

medicine and food, he said while talking to a news channel.

Condemning the brutalities on Rohingya Muslims, he said “It

is a big human tragedy.”

He urged the international community to avoid double

standard on human rights issues and take notice of Rohingya

genocide.

He said the matter would be raised in the parliament.

Barrister Zafarullah said that foreign office had given

reaction over the issue of Rohingya Muslims.

To a question, he said that China could play vital role in

resolving this matter.