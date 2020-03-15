Zafar advises safety measures to fight Coronavirus

ISLAMABAD, Mar 15 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza on Sunday said the government has taken security measurements on borders of the country to prevent spreading of corona virus.

Talking to PTV, he said masses should not get panic and feel scared of the disease and adopt safety measures.

He further informed that federal government has initiated different special programs to speed up awareness campaign about the disease.

“People must adopt hygiene and cleanliness, the best way to stay safe from Coronavirus is to prevent it by following the instructions given by public health department,” he said.