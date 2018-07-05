Yusuf Shaikh for preparing curriculum to forge unity among nation

ISLAMABAD, July 5 (APP):Caretaker Minister for Education and Professional Training Muhammad Yusuf Shaikh Thursday urged the provinces to prepare the educational curriculum in such a manner which could ensure unity among the people of the country.

In an exclusive talk with APP, he regretted the inclusion of such kind of subjects or material in curriculum which could be the reason of shattering the unity of the nation.

Talking about his priorities, he said the two important sectors – health and education – had been devolved to provinces but federal government was keen at supporting provinces to achieve their goals in education sector.

“We are giving targets to the provinces for improving education sector,” the minister said.

He said provinces were free to adopt any educational system and could formulate policies of their own choices but they were bound not to include any subject in curriculum which was against the interest of the country.

The federal government was providing all out support to provinces in achieving the set targets including provision of quality education and to achieve hundred percent literacy rates.

Regarding forthcoming elections, he said caretaker government was committed to hold free, fair and transparent elections within the time frame.

He dispelled all rumors and made it clear that elections would be on time.