Yunnan province plans to add new air route linking Kunming to Islamabad

BEIJING, July 18 (APP)::Southwest China’s Yunnan Province plans to add 25 new air routes linking Kunming, its provincial capital, to cities including Islamabad before 2020.

Of the 25 new routes, 17 are passenger air routes linking Kunming to cities including Islamabad, Jakarta, and Haiphong.

The other eight cargo routes will connect Kunming with cities such as Calcutta and Ho Chi Minh City, according to the province’s development and reform commission.

The addition of new air routes to Southeast Asia and South Asia is a part of an initiative to develop Yunnan into a regional air hub.