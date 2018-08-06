Youth to lead Pakistan to new era of peace, progress: COAS

RAWALPINDI, Aug 06 (APP):Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa Monday said that he had full confidence and optimism that Pakistani youth realizing their potential would lead the country to new era of

peace and progress.

According to a press release issued here by ISPR, the COAS stated this during his visit to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Directorate where he interacted with youth during the ongoing

annual internship programme there.

The Army Chief congratulated the students on successful completion of the internship programme.

The COAS said that Pakistan was blessed with the most talented and vibrant youth and future of Pakistan belonged to them.

He said that the state was determined to root out extremism and

terrorism for which youth had an important role to play.

He said that nature and character of war had changed. “Youth now is prime target of our enemies in the hybrid war,” he said.

He advised the youth to stay determined and defeat all such threats to take Pakistan forward to its

rightful destination as part of the nation.

Acknowledging efforts of youth on historic merger of erstwhile FATA into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KPK), the COAS said that this mainstreaming would facilitate bringing enduring peace,

stability and socio-economic development for the long neglected and terrorism

rid area.

Education has to stay as our national priority and Pakistan Army is determined to provide wholehearted support towards this state objective, especially in Balochistan.

“Establishment of NUST Campus in Balochistan and Khush Hal Balochistan are testimony of our

commitment,” he said.

The annual Internship Programme 2018 was held in ISPR, comprising students of various educational institutions from across the country.