Youth to emerge as ‘job provider’ after full implementation of Kamyab Jawan Program: Dar

ISLAMABAD, Jan 26 (APP):Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Muhammad Usman Dar has said that youth would emerge as a ‘job provider’ in the country after the complete implementation of Kamyab Jawan Program, having six components for the youth development.

“The government’s flagship Kamyab Jawan initiative is aimed at changing youth mindset from a ‘job-seeker’ to a ‘job-creator’ so that they can play central role in uplifting the country’s economy,” the special assistant told APP.

“The core Agenda of Kamyab Jawan Programme is job creation for youth through promotion of entrepreneurship culture, provision of quality professional trainings and easy access to soft loans.”

He pointed out that the government had recently launched two major pro-youth initiatives under the Kamyab Jawan Program including Rs 100 billion ‘Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme’ (YES) and Rs 30 billion ‘Skill for All’.

Usman said the YES was launched in October last year under which soft loans, ranging from Rs 100,000 to Rs 5 million, would be disbursed among the youth coming up with practicable business ideas.

The special assistant said ‘Hunarmand Pakistan’ (Skill for All), rolled out this year, was the largest skill development project for the youth under which high technological trainings would be offered to them.

“ ‘2020’ will be a year of youth empowerment as the government is all set to launch four more initiatives under its Kamyab Jawan Programme to create extensive jobs opportunities.”

He said each new programme would be launched after every 8 to10 weeks duration, adding the next programme was ‘Kamyab Jawan Start-up Pakistan.

Usman Dar said ‘Kamyab Jawan Start-up Pakistan’ would promote entrepreneurship culture in the country and help youth in transforming their start-up ideas into reality.

Green Youth Movement (GYM) was another initiative under which the young students of the public and private sector universities would be encouraged to develop the eco-friendly initiatives.

He said one-year job exposure, directly from industries, would be given to thousands of students under National Internship Programme which was almost in its launching process.

The SAPM said his department along with the health ministry, had also worked out a programme to impart paid professional training to nursing staff to equip them with improved skills so that they could serve the suffering humanity in a more efficient manner.